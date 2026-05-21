Mom of abused child in Taguig also hurt by partner

The mother of a three-year-old boy assaulted in Taguig revealed that she had also suffered violence from her live-in partner. Police confirmed the suspect’s arrest after a viral video showed her kicking and stomping on the child.

The suspect, identified as “Carla,” 28, was arrested by Taguig police following the incident in Sitio Buyo, Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig, on May 18.

The video, uploaded to Facebook, quickly went viral and drew outrage from netizens.

Both the suspect and the mother face charges for violating Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

In a Facebook post on May 20, the mother appealed for understanding, posting photos of her own bruises and claiming she had also been abused by her partner. She also denounced dummy accounts impersonating her online.

She wrote: “Pasensya na po kung iniisip n’yo na ganoon ako, kawalang-kwentang ina ng batang binugbog. Iyon po ay karapatan ng lahat. Pero hinihingi ko po na sana pakinggan n’yo din po ang panig ko bilang nanay. Walang kasing sakit po ang malaman na ang aking anak ay brutal na nakakaranas ng ganoong kalupit na karahasan at pananakit mula sa taong akala ko siyang magtatanggol at mag-aaruga sa anak ko. Buong akala ko ay tinanggap at minahal din niya ang anak ko tulad ng pagmamahal niya sa akin. Kaya buong puso akong nagtiwala at naniwala sa live-in partner ko.”

The mother said she initially thought she was the only victim of abuse but later discovered her child was also being harmed.

She claimed her partner threatened to kill her son if she filed a complaint.

She added that fear forced her into silence, and she allowed her brother and sister-in-law to handle matters concerning her son while she continued working to provide for him.

She sought forgiveness from Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and asked netizens for understanding and prayers, saying she accepts the possibility of imprisonment for negligence if it means protecting her child. (Jonathan Hicap)