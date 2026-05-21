Olivarez sets up interesting QF duel against Japanese in China netfest

Eric Jed Olivarez is hitting peak form ahead of the highly anticipated inaugural Palawan Open 2026, battling through a grueling qualifying campaign to secure a quarterfinal berth in the M15 Luan Jian An Open in China.

Olivarez displayed immense grit in Lu’an, outlasting ATP-ranked opponents in three consecutive qualifying matches to reach the main draw. He opened his bid by upsetting Japan’s No. 13 seed Yua Taka, 7-6(5), 7-5, before dominating local favorite Xirui Han, 6-3, 6-4. In the final qualifying round, Olivarez showed superb poise, out-steadying Japanese No. 8 seed Shu Muto in a thrilling 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 showdown.

Carrying that momentum into the tournament proper, the 28-year-old Filipino swept the first four games in the Round of 16 against China’s Xiaofei Wang before the latter retired, setting up a tough quarterfinal showdown with Japan’s Kosuke Ogura on Thursday. More importantly, it served notice of his readiness to not just compete, but strongly contend for the upcoming local crown.

Olivarez’s overseas success adds massive intrigue to the Palawan Open 2026, a ₱2 million showcase that unwraps on May 24 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center. Backed by a hefty prize pool, the tournament represents a monumental leap forward for the local tennis ecosystem.

The men’s singles champion will take home ₱300,000, with the runner-up pocketing ₱150,000, and the losing semifinalists receiving ₱100,000 each. The women’s singles titlist will receive with ₱100,000.

The blue-ribbon event, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Gentry Timepieces and Bagong Pilipinas, features a stacked international cast headlined by India’s top seed Digvijay Singh. Leading the local defense alongside Olivarez is the country’s top-ranked player, Alberto Lim, Jr.

Meanwhile, Christopher Papa of the US enters as the fourth seed, followed closely by India’s Aggarwal Parth and local standouts John Benedict Aguilar, Nilo Ledama and Vicente Anasta.

The tournament’s depth is mirrored in the women’s division, which is headlined by rising stars Tennielle Madis, Stefi Aludo, Tiffany Nocos and Kaye-Ann Emana, with Elizabeth Abarque, Louraine Jallorina, Niña Alcantara and Althea Ong bolstering the elite field.

Organizers of the event, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), envision the week-long championship as the cornerstone of a long-term program to revitalize Philippine tennis from the grassroots up to the elite level.

To institutionalize this growth, Palawan Group of Companies founder and chairman Bobby Castro revealed plans to turn the Open into an annual fixture that will rotate across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

By bringing premier tennis to various provinces, the initiative aims to discover fresh regional talent, energize local sports development, and establish a sustainable pathway for the future stars of Philippine sports.

The event is supported by Dunlop (official ball), Franchise One Hotel (official hotel), Queens at Bollywood Restaurant (official restaurant), Darlings Fine Jewels, Victoria Linen and the Palawan Group of Companies.