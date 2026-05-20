MAJOR MILESTONES: ‘Dreamboi’ heads to Frameline 50, ‘Relyebo’ set for Japanese remake

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Two Filipino films are gaining international recognition.

Rodina Singh’s “Dreamboi,” which stars EJ Jallorina and Tony Labrusca, has been officially selected for the 50th edition of the Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, where it will hold its US premiere on June 23, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.

The film follows a trans woman who finds emotional refuge from daily transphobia through the voice of an audio erotica creator, blending psychological drama with intimate storytelling.

“Dreamboi” initially premiered at the CineSilip Film Festival in 2025, a local showcase dedicated to adult-oriented Filipino films.

Singh described the selection as a deeply personal milestone, saying: “Frameline is one of the oldest and most important LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world. As a transpinay filmmaker, I grew up seeing trans people onscreen mostly as jokes or tragedies. ‘Dreamboi’ comes from a desire to imagine us differently, and now it gets to do that on this global stage.”

Meanwhile, “Relyebo,” an erotic psychological drama starring Sean de Guzman and Christine Bermas, is set for a Japanese remake—marking a rare overseas adaptation of a Filipino film.

The story follows a security guard whose obsession with a tenant leads to psychological collapse.

Film director Crisanto Aquino welcomed the development, calling it a breakthrough for Filipino filmmaking: “This is an honor and a win for Philippine cinema. Not many Filipino films get chosen for remake abroad, so this is something meaningful for all of us who worked on it.”

The remake will be produced in partnership with Okura Pictures, one of Japan’s longest-running independent film studios known for its “pink film” tradition blending narrative and adult themes.

Okura Pictures executive vice president Nobu Tanaka said the collaboration reflects the strength of Filipino storytelling, stating: “Partnering with Viva Communications is a massive milestone for us. They bring decades of experience and a strong creative catalog that resonates beyond borders.”

Bermas is also reportedly in talks for a cameo appearance in the Japanese version.

Production is scheduled to begin in September 2026.

Note that both “Dreamboi” and “Relyebo” are produced under VMX, Viva Communications’ digital platform specializing in adult-oriented Filipino films and series, which has been increasingly expanding its international reach through festival entries and cross-border collaborations.

Viva Communications CEO Vincent del Rosario III maintained, “This collaboration opens the door for more global partnerships. We believe Filipino stories have universal appeal, and we hope this is just the beginning of more VMX titles being reimagined internationally.”