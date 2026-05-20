BINI receives congressional recognition after making history at Coachella 2026

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The Philippine House of Representatives has formally recognized P-pop group BINI after their groundbreaking appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking the first time a Filipino pop act has ever performed on the festival’s global stage.

During a formal ceremony held at the House, Speaker Faustino Dy III, together with Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos III and Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez, extended congressional commendations to the group following the passage of House Resolution No. 1001.

The resolution, adopted on May 13, 2026, highlights BINI’s Coachella performance as a defining moment not only for the group but also for Original Pilipino Music (OPM), which continues to gain traction in the international music scene.

Lawmakers underscored that the group’s achievement represents more than a personal milestone, framing it as evidence of the Philippines’ growing creative influence abroad. In the resolution, Congress emphasized that BINI’s success demonstrates how Filipino performers can compete alongside global acts on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Officials further noted that the group’s visibility at Coachella contributes to strengthening the country’s cultural presence overseas, while also encouraging young Filipino artists to pursue international careers.

“The success of BINI at Coachella 2026 serves as a source of immense national pride, proving that Filipino musicality and artistry can compete and excel at the highest levels of the international entertainment industry,” the resolution stated.

Beyond celebration, the House also pointed to the performance as a cultural milestone, saying BINI’s achievement helps elevate Filipino identity in the global entertainment conversation and reinforces the expanding reach of P-pop worldwide.