Constantino overcomes heat, gusts to pull away with four-shot lead

CAVINTI, Laguna – On a day when Caliraya Springs turned into a wind-swept crucible, Harmie Constantino stood tall against the elements, weathering a brutal midday heat to stand on the cusp of ending a year-long title drought.

Despite grinding out an even-par 72 on Wednesday, May 19, the diminutive but fiercely determined shotmaker extended a shaky two-stroke cushion into a commanding four-shot lead over Mafy Singson heading into the final 18 holes of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here.

While Constantino’s second round lacked the explosive fireworks of her opening-day 66, it was a masterclass in survival. The near-ideal scoring conditions of Tuesday vanished, replaced by a scorching sun and unpredictable, swirling gusts that routinely baffled club selection and penalized the slightest miscalculations.

“It’s a lot harder today – it’s windier and hotter,” said Constantino, exhausted but satisfied after grinding out a 36-36 card. By countering two bogeys with two gritty birdies, her 36-hole aggregate of 138 kept her safely in the driver’s seat.

“It hasn’t been like this for me the past year,” Constantino reflected, referring to a frustrating post-2024 slump. “So, I’m just going to set out to enjoy my round tomorrow.”

Where Constantino bent but didn’t break, her closest pursuers buckled under the relentless pressure of the Caliraya climate.

Singson, who trailed by just two after a flawless opening 68, saw her chase derailed by the back nine’s turbulent winds. A disastrous three-bogey stretch from No. 12 turned a promising under-par round into a two-over 74, leaving her at 142.

Seoyun Kim salvaged an even-par 72, moving to solo third at 143 as she continued her quest for an elusive maiden LPGT crown after a couple of near-misses.

Yvon Bisera wavered in the afternoon heat, stumbling with a 74 after a 70 to slip into a tie for fourth at 144 alongside Tiffany Lee, who turned in a 72 for the second straight day.

Chihiro Ikeda birdied three of the first nine holes but wavered with three bogeys against a lone birdie at the back for a 71 for sixth at 146, while Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio matched 75s for joint seventh at 147.

Meanwhile, reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa continued to search for form, settling for a 74 to drop further behind at 148, while Martina Miñoza carded a 72 and Pamela Mariano stumbled with a 73 for a share of 10th at 149, 11 strokes off the pace.

For Constantino, this tournament represents a long-awaited homecoming to the winner’s circle. After a dominant 2024 campaign where she hoisted four trophies, including this one, and claimed the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s Order of Merit title, her game took a sudden downswing last season.

Instead of panicking, she stripped her game down to the foundations.

“It’s all about hard work and practice,” said Constantino of her resurgence, which was foreshadowed by a tied-for-fourth finish at the Lakewood Championship last March. “I’ve been sharpening my short game for quite some time.”

That sharpened short game proved to be her ultimate shield against Wednesday’s elements. Yet, despite holding a comfortable cushion, Constantino knows that no lead is entirely safe at Caliraya. Instead of agonizing over a conservative or aggressive strategy for Thursday’s finale, her game plan remains simple – embrace the moment.