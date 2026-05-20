116 matches up in Day 2 of the World Slasher Cup

Action further heats up in the second day of the elimination round of the 2nd edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Among the top cockfighters in the 116 matches scheduled are ASRI/Noy Jamilano, AEJ Bros., Ryan Suarez/Jerico Camasura, Francis Lim Saguban, Rene Adao/Bayani Marco/ Vernie Vlad, Rod Avincula/ATK/TRB, Atty. Moises Villanueva/John Ventenilla, Rodolfo Ramos/Niño Tobiano, Andeng Josie, Elmer David/Arnold Mendoza, Al Estudillo, Fiscalizer and Friends, Papa Bravo/KV, Rex Refamonte, Johr Abelida/Marvin Rillo, Doc Ayong Lorenzo/Doc Gil, JW/Edwin Arañez;

Rhona Bullecer, Ito Ynares/Boy Torres, Anthony Marasigan, Bebot Uy/Votaire Atienzar, Sonny Lagon, Biboy Enriquez, Jesry Pamares/Dan Miller/Charlie Chan, Toto Dela Peña, JLA, Carlo Arguelles, and Frank Berin to name a few.

Participants with 2-0 records will move on to the 3-cock semi-finals on May 20. Wednesday while those with at least a point in Tuesday’s matchups will stay in contention for the title.

After scoring impressive wins during the first day of the elimination round, top fighters who will be competing in the semi-final round on May 21 (Thursday) are Boyet Joson/RCA/Deil Joson/Beng Joson, Rudy Peñaridondo, Abner Nicolas C/O Mayor J. Vico, Dicky Lim/Darryl Lim, Zaldy Dagdag, Miko Vazquez/M. Ocante, SL JR, Tony Marfori/Vic Yap/Pipo Soliman, Tony Marfori/Richard Hain, Mayor Tumang, Kap Walter Ozarto/Atty. De Castro, Doc Belle Almojera, Eric and Bonel, Mike Romulo/Tonio Romulo;

Poloy Aquino/Jun Durano, Atty. Edwin Abella/Vice Baldo Gener, Patrick Antonio, Tim Fitzgerald/Atty. JP, Egay Capuchino, J. Galang/S. Tolidan/R. Nepomuceno/B. Buenaventura, Meguelito Mallory, Paolo Malvar/Jojo Bacar, Paolo Malvar/Aldrin Benzon, JLA, Doc Louis Montenegro/Manny Pua/Manny Jidaria, Mr. Bank, Jimmy Junsay, and other top players of the sport.

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the four-cock pre-finals on May 24 and grand finals on May 25 where the new World Slasher Cup champion will be crowned.

Fans who wish to witness the action live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum may get their tickets at the Ticketnet booths or at www.worldslashercup.ph.