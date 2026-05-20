2 hurt in Manila gas leak blast

Two women were injured in an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak inside a residence in Sta. Cruz, Manila, on Monday, May 18.

The incident occurred at around 10:05 a.m. at a house on Pista Street, Barangay 352. Authorities said the case was reported at about 11:20 a.m.

Police identified the victims as Raquel Bayate, 57, and Evangelina Fernandez, 74, both residents of the said address.

Initial investigation showed that Bayate was about to cook when she turned on the gas stove.

Upon activating the stove’s electric ignition, an explosion occurred.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the blast was caused by a gas leak from the hose connected to the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank and the stove.

The leaking gas reportedly accumulated inside the area and ignited when the stove was switched on.

Fernandez, who was seated in front of the house at the time, was also hit by the flames and sustained minor burn injuries on both arms. (Diann Calucin)