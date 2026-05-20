SBP taps Burke Toews as new Gilas Women coach

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has tapped the services of Burke ‘BT’ Toews as the new head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team, the federation announced on Wednesday, May 20.

Toews’ appointment came following SBP’s search for the new mentor after deciding to part ways with its previous long-time coach Pat Aquino, who steered Gilas women to unprecedented heights during his 12-year tenure.

“After months of searching across continents and with more than a dozen applicants, the SBP selected a Canadian coach based in Japan to lead the squad, which currently ranks 30th in the world according to FIBA,” said SBP in its announcement,

Toews just concluded his stint with Fujitsu Red Waves in the Women’s Japan Basketball League, steering the team to back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.

In the same year, the Red Waves also won the All-Japan Championship, the most prestigious tournament in the country. In his ten seasons with Fujitsu, he led the team to the Finals five times and earned three Coach of the Year awards.

He also led the Hyoko Storks to the JBL2 championship in 2013.