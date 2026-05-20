I’ll never get tired representing the country: Alyssa Valdez returns to national duty

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Without hesitation, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez answered the call of duty as she officially announced her return to the national women’s volleyball team following its revamp by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Her reason was simple.

“I will never get tired of representing the country,” she said during Wednesday’s Thanksgiving lunch hosted by Allianz, one of Creamline’s sponsors.

The veteran outside hitter kept her comments brief, but expressed gratitude for another chance to represent the country on the international stage. The last time she suited up for the national team was in 2023.

“Hopefully makatulong po tayo in our own little ways,” Valdez said.

“Masaya ako to be surrounded by young talented girls and hopefully dumami pa rin. Sana magtulungan pa rin tayo to support these girls kasi sobra ding pasasalamat natin and they needed the support,” she added.

Reports said Valdez was present during the first practice session held recently along with Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu and Ces Molina. Collegiate players Christine Ubaldo, Clarisse Loresco, Jazlyn Ellarina of Far Eastern University; Lhoriz Tudao Adamson, Niña Ytang of University of the Philippines; and Natalie Estreller and Lara Mae Silva of Letran also joined the training.

Shaq Delos Santos was reportedly named interim coach while head mentor Tai Bundit still recovering from an injury during a scooter accident back home in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Valdez thanked Allianz for its support to Creamline, who recently won the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title, as well as fellow Rebisco-owned teams Choco Mucho and Criss Cross.

Apart from pledging continued support for the teams’ future campaigns, Allianz also handed out incentives to players from the three squads who won individual awards in the recent conference.

“Our partnership with Rebisco emotionalizes our brand,” said Allianz chief executive officer Joseph Gross, who was accompanied by Allianz chief marketing officer Rozanne Magaru.

“But the deepest reason why we support them is because we share the same values of excellence, working as a team, perseverance and resilience. We will be there in the good or bad days because we know you don’t always win,” he added.

For Choco Mucho star Kat Tolentino, the Flying Titans remain determined to keep pushing until they finally capture their breakthrough PVL crown.

“This journey continues to teach us patience and the importance of trusting the process because our time will come,” she said.