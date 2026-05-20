Nartatez to PNP: Prioritize peace and order amid political noise

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday, May 19, directed police commanders and personnel to remain focused on their core mandate of maintaining peace and order across the country.

Nartatez reminded officers that partisan politics and “political noise” should not distract them from their duty to protect the public.

“These intrigues and political noises… are meant to distract us from performing our job well and sustaining our gains in peace and order,” he said in a statement.

The PNP chief emphasized that criticisms and online attacks should be treated as challenges to improve public service, not as obstacles.

He pointed to the sustained reduction in crime rates, backed by high public trust and performance ratings, as proof that the police force is fulfilling its mission.

Nartatez also highlighted ongoing reforms and programs in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

These include intensified anti‑crime operations, anti‑illegal drug campaigns, and efforts against smuggling, alongside the “Safer Cities Initiative,” which has been credited for the decline in crime incidents nationwide.

“Our working relationship with Secretary Remulla has been highly professional, collaborative, and anchored on institutional stability. We continue to fully cooperate with the DILG leadership to ensure peace and order nationwide,” Nartatez said.

He assured the public that the PNP will not allow unverified political talk to interfere with its mission.

“We will not allow unverified political talk to distract us from our duty to protect the public,” he added. (Martin Sadongdong)