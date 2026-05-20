News

Contractor killed while getting fresh air in Las Piñas

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A contractor who stepped outside to get some fresh air was shot dead by the alleged brother of a man with whom he reportedly had a personal grudge in Las Piñas City on May 17.

Las Piñas Police chief Col. Ricky Neron identified the victim as “Jerry,” 55, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead on arrival at the Las Piñas District Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Julius, 34, alias “Chukoy,” a resident of Barangay BF International, CAA, Las Piñas, is now the subject of a police manhunt operation.

Neron said the incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Bayanihan Street in Barangay BF International, CAA, Las Piñas City.

Witnesses identified as “Agnelita” and “Maria Luz” told police they were conversing nearby when they saw a man arrive and pull out a shotgun concealed inside his jacket.

According to police, the witnesses said the suspect shot the victim without warning and immediately fled after the attack.

Responding police officers recovered an empty 12-gauge shotgun cartridge case during the investigation. (Jean Fernando)

Farmers protest landgrab in Bulacan
More parishioners to attend nine-day ‘Simbang Gabi’
John Lloyd goes bald in ‘Honor Thy Father’
Marawi still unsafe, says DND chief
Man caught selling P7-M shabu supplied by Cebu City inmate
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Farmer nabbed for grandma slay in Rizal
Next Article PVL PC to honor top coaches, Creamline, Cross Cross

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

2 injured in PAF training aircraft crash in Benguet
News
PVL PC to honor top coaches, Creamline, Cross Cross
Headlines Sports
Farmer nabbed for grandma slay in Rizal
News
OVP confirms receipt of Senate impeachment summons for VP Sara
News