Contractor killed while getting fresh air in Las Piñas

A contractor who stepped outside to get some fresh air was shot dead by the alleged brother of a man with whom he reportedly had a personal grudge in Las Piñas City on May 17.

Las Piñas Police chief Col. Ricky Neron identified the victim as “Jerry,” 55, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead on arrival at the Las Piñas District Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Julius, 34, alias “Chukoy,” a resident of Barangay BF International, CAA, Las Piñas, is now the subject of a police manhunt operation.

Neron said the incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Bayanihan Street in Barangay BF International, CAA, Las Piñas City.

Witnesses identified as “Agnelita” and “Maria Luz” told police they were conversing nearby when they saw a man arrive and pull out a shotgun concealed inside his jacket.

According to police, the witnesses said the suspect shot the victim without warning and immediately fled after the attack.

Responding police officers recovered an empty 12-gauge shotgun cartridge case during the investigation. (Jean Fernando)