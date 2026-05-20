OVP confirms receipt of Senate impeachment summons for VP Sara

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday, May 20, confirmed that it had officially received the summons issued by the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, in the case involving Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement released on May 20, the OVP said the summons was received at approximately 10:40 a.m.

“The Office of the Vice President confirms receipt of the summons issued by the Impeachment Court at approximately 10:40 a.m. today, May 20, 2026,” the statement read.

The office did not provide additional details regarding the contents of the summons.

Earlier, on May 18, Duterte’s defense team acknowledged that the Senate had convened as an impeachment court and said it was prepared to comply with the constitutional process.

“We note that the Senate has convened as an Impeachment Court and that summons will be issued in due course,” the defense team said in an official statement.

The lawyers also assured the public that they would submit the necessary response in accordance with the Constitution and applicable rules.

“We will comply and file the appropriate response in accordance with the Constitution and applicable rules,” the statement added.

However, the defense team declined to give further comments, citing respect for the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

“At this stage, and out of respect for the process, we find it prudent to refrain from further comment,” the defense team said.

The impeachment process against Duterte continues to draw national attention as the Senate moves forward with proceedings in its role as an impeachment court. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)