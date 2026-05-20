Carbon monoxide leak in Makati building sickens 22

A carbon monoxide leak inside a building in Barangay Bel‑Air, Makati City, on Monday, May 18, left 22 people dizzy and struggling to breathe.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Makati said the leak allegedly came from a brick oven used during a kitchen training session.

Six individuals were rushed to hospitals in severe condition, nine were placed under observation, and seven sustained minor symptoms.

Responders arrived at around 3:17 p.m. and conducted air monitoring and chemical detection.

Their inspection revealed burn patterns, ashes, and debris in the oven, which was identified as the probable source of the carbon monoxide.

“Carbon monoxide (CO) is a byproduct of incomplete combustion. In a brick oven, this can occur due to insufficient oxygen supply, poor ventilation, or incomplete fuel burning,” the BFP explained.

Authorities noted that the oven was fired up between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. without the exhaust fan turned on. Shortly after, occupants began collapsing, prompting emergency calls. Witnesses described the smell as similar to butane or burning wood, irritating to the eyes.

Safety checks and air monitoring continued until the area was declared secure at 6:57 p.m. On Tuesday, May 19, the BFP confirmed that all hospitalized individuals had already been discharged. (Richielyn Canlas)