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Wayward pickup kills senior waiting for P20 rice in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A senior citizen died after a pickup truck hit pedestrians along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City before dawn on Wednesday, May 20. (Photo from Richard Nadura)

A pickup truck plowed into a crowd lining up for ₱20‑per‑kilo subsidized rice outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA‑BAI) office in Quezon City before dawn on Wednesday, May 20, killing a 73‑year‑old man and injuring a sidewalk vendor.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in Barangay Vasra, where residents had gathered outside the DA‑BAI compound to avail of the government’s rice program.

Police said the elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead at about 5 a.m.

A nearby vendor was hurt after pushing his sidecar away to avoid being directly hit.

Initial investigation showed the pickup was traveling from Elliptical Road toward Congressional Avenue when the driver allegedly lost control and struck pedestrians near the gutter.

A witness said the vehicle was speeding before it suddenly swerved into the crowd, throwing the victim and damaging a bike lane sign and traffic signage.

The sidewalk vendor, who suffered a wound to his right elbow, said he considered himself fortunate to have survived.

Lt. Charly Dela Cruz, deputy commander of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 6, said the driver was heading home to Culiat after traveling between Quezon City and Isabela.

The driver claimed he swerved to avoid a motorcycle crossing the road, causing him to lose control, though authorities said this statement remains under investigation.

He was arrested and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and damage to property.

Authorities noted that while buyers were encouraged to register online for scheduled slots, many—particularly senior citizens unfamiliar with the system—still opted to arrive early and queue, with walk‑in buyers also accommodated. (Trixee Rosel)

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