PNP probe refutes Senate attack allegations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) investigation has rejected claims that the Senate was under attack on the night of May 13, when gunfire erupted amid fears that Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa would be arrested.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla emphasized during a Malacañang press briefing: “The only conclusion is that there was no attack on the Senate.”

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. explained that bullet trajectories showed all shots were fired outward from inside the Senate building, not toward it.

CCTV footage confirmed Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca and two other security personnel discharged their firearms, with 44 cartridges recovered from four guns.

Remulla added that Senate security footage disproved the “attack” narrative, showing NBI agents present but not in tactical gear or formation.

Instead of engaging, NBI agents were ordered to disengage, further undermining claims of an assault.

The investigation report has been forwarded to Justice Secretary Frederrick Vida, who said the DOJ will validate findings but already has a general picture of events.

He stressed the need to examine the “totality of circumstances” surrounding the incident, including events leading up to May 13.

While questions remain about whether the gunfire was staged to facilitate Dela Rosa’s escape, authorities underscored that evidence does not support the Senate attack claim. (Aaron Recuenco)