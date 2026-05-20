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PNP probe refutes Senate attack allegations

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Personnel of the Philippine National Police walk past a police cordon leading to the site of the shooting inside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on May 14. The Senate complex was placed under lockdown after gunshots were heard amid heightened tensions surrounding Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) investigation has rejected claims that the Senate was under attack on the night of May 13, when gunfire erupted amid fears that Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa would be arrested.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla emphasized during a Malacañang press briefing: “The only conclusion is that there was no attack on the Senate.”

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. explained that bullet trajectories showed all shots were fired outward from inside the Senate building, not toward it.

CCTV footage confirmed Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca and two other security personnel discharged their firearms, with 44 cartridges recovered from four guns.

Remulla added that Senate security footage disproved the “attack” narrative, showing NBI agents present but not in tactical gear or formation.

Instead of engaging, NBI agents were ordered to disengage, further undermining claims of an assault.

The investigation report has been forwarded to Justice Secretary Frederrick Vida, who said the DOJ will validate findings but already has a general picture of events.

He stressed the need to examine the “totality of circumstances” surrounding the incident, including events leading up to May 13.

While questions remain about whether the gunfire was staged to facilitate Dela Rosa’s escape, authorities underscored that evidence does not support the Senate attack claim. (Aaron Recuenco)

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