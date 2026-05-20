Batang TNT eyes No. 1 seed in 13U division; 3×3 starts

Batang Talk ‘N Text tries to clinch the No. 1 seed in the 13U division against fierce rival Batang San Miguel even as the 3×3 division in the 2026 Batang PBA starts on Thursday, May 21, at the Victoria Sports Center in Quezon City.

Game time is at 2 p.m. at Court 2 with the Tropang 5G eyeing three-game sweep of their group elims after earlier drubbing Batang Rain or Shine, 82-49, back in the opener Saturday and holding off Phoenix, 61-57, on Monday.

The Beermen, meanwhile, are seeking their second straight win in the 13-Under division following its 62-28 obliteration of the Elasto Painters.

In the other 13U matchup, Batang Phoenix (0-1) takes on Batang Rain or Shine (0-2) at 2 p.m. in Court 1.

The Batang PBA, now on its 22nd year, unveils the 3×3 tournament featuring eight-year-old kids and under, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Court 2 with Batang Terrafirma going up against Batang Phoenix.

Batang Meralco takes on Batang Converge at 10:30 a.m. while Batang Ginebra battles Batang Pureblends at 12:30 p.m. at Court 2 in the 15U division.

In the games, Batang Meralco plays Batang Converge in Group 2 at 12:30 p.m. in Court 2 and Batang NLEX takes on Batang Magnolia in Group B at 3:30 p.m. at Court 2 with pool leadership at stake.

Batang TNT and Batang Rain or Shine go for breakthrough win at 10:30 a.m. in the lone 10U match.