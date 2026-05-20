‘Sorry, anak’: Mom apologizes after viral Taguig child abuse

The mother of the three‑year‑old boy seen in a viral video being beaten in Taguig has broken her silence — with a tearful apology to her child.

“Sorry sa’yo… mali yung taong pinag‑iwan ko sa’yo,” she posted online, admitting she left her son with the wrong person while she went to work.

The shocking clip showed the suspect, identified as “Carla,” 28, kicking and stomping on the crying toddler.

Outrage erupted across social media, with netizens offering help and demanding justice.

Police said the suspect, reportedly the mother’s partner, was arrested after the attack in Sitio Buyo, Barangay Western Bicutan.

The boy’s uncle thanked the public for their support, urging donations to be coordinated with the Women and Children Protection Desk at Taguig City Hall.

“Pasensya na po, pero ayaw po naming isipin ng iba na nag te-take advantage po kami sa kalagayan ng bata. May mga gustong mag bigay ng Laruan at damit, sa WCPD nalang po kayo makipag-ugnayan. Taos puso po kaming nag papasalamat. Muli maraming salamat po!,” (Jonathan Hicap)