Farmer nabbed for grandma slay in Rizal

A 29‑year‑old farmer was arrested within 36 hours after being identified as the suspect in the alleged rape and killing of a 67‑year‑old woman in Morong, Rizal, police said Wednesday, May 20.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported that the victim was found lifeless by her husband at around 5:50 a.m. on May 18 in a grassy area near their home.

Her head bore severe injuries, believed to have been caused by a nearby concrete stone.

“The victim was also found half‑naked from the waist down,” authorities added.

Prior to the incident, the suspect, identified only as “Jay,” had been drinking with the victim, her husband, and son before a heated argument broke out.

Police said Jay punched the husband, then dragged the woman to a nearby grassy area while the husband slept.

At around 4 a.m., the husband woke up, searched for his wife, and discovered her already dead. He immediately reported the incident to the Morong Municipal Police Station.

With the help of a Facebook post and a tip from a concerned citizen, police tracked Jay down in Binangonan, Rizal.

Morong and Binangonan police launched a joint operation and arrested him at around 6 p.m. on May 19, just 36 hours after the crime.

Authorities said a case of rape with homicide will be filed against the suspect. (Richielyn Canlas)