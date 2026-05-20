PSC, City of Manila align on shared vision for Rizal Memorial redevelopment

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City of Manila have expressed strong support for the proposed redevelopment of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC), aligning on a shared vision to transform the historic site into a world-class hub for sports, heritage, and public engagement ahead of the Philippines’ hosting of the 2027 Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games.

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso recently met at Manila City Hall to discuss key components of the proposed redevelopment, including the establishment of the PSC Plaza, the construction of an elevated walkway along Adriatico Street, and the installation of a new Dr. Jose Rizal monument.

“This is a defining moment for Philippine sports and heritage. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is a living symbol of our nation’s sporting legacy,” said Gregorio.

“With the City of Manila’s support, we are working toward ensuring that this historic district will stand proudly on the international stage while continuing to serve the Filipino people for generations to come,” he added.

Domagoso likewise conveyed the city government’s support for the initiative, underscoring Manila’s commitment to balancing heritage preservation with modern urban development.

“Manila is honored to work with the PSC on this important undertaking. This is about more than infrastructure. It is about pride, identity, and preparing our capital to welcome visitors in 2027,” said Domagoso.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the proposed conversion of two lanes of Adriatico Street into a walkable public pathway as part of the envisioned PSC Plaza, subject to the necessary ordinances, legal agreements, and regulatory approvals.

The parties also discussed plans for an elevated walkway and related developments, which are expected to be coordinated among the PSC, the City of Manila, and SM Prime Holdings, with separate agreements to cover areas outside PSC property lines.

The possible relocation of the P. Ocampo statue to give way to a proposed Dr. Jose Rizal fencing monument was likewise taken up, subject to the approval of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

“This partnership is about readiness and vision. We are not only upgrading facilities, we are elevating Manila as a sports tourism capital and ensuring that our athletes, fans, and visitors experience the very best,” Gregorio said.

Following the meeting, the PSC and the City of Manila agreed to continue coordinating closely and to formally finalize the necessary legal and technical arrangements to advance the proposed redevelopment in line with heritage preservation standards and international requirements for the 2027 SEA Plus Youth Games.

“This is Manila’s legacy. By supporting this shared vision, we are helping build pathways literally and figuratively that connect our heritage to our future,” Domagoso said.