Aplasca: I fired only one shot in Senate incident

Suspended Senate Sergeant‑at‑Arms Mao Aplasca maintained on Wednesday, May 20, that he fired only a single shot during the controversial Senate gunfire incident.

Aplasca claimed that the closed‑circuit television (CCTV) footage released by authorities had been spliced to support the narrative that “there was no attack” on the institution.

“They just selected the videos that will support their narrative. And I think it’s not correct,” he told reporters.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier presented CCTV clips during a Malacañang press briefing, saying the investigation pointed to the conclusion that no attack occurred.

Aplasca, however, disputed this, insisting he discharged only one round. Remulla noted that based on the footage, Aplasca appeared to have fired toward an area where there was no direct threat to him. (Dhel Nazario)