Rondina, Pons ready for battle in Nuvali Challenge

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons are raring to face Olympians in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge at the Nuvali Sands Courts here.

Rondina and Pons, who made history for the country after leading Alas Pilipinas to a historic gold medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok last December, are eager to gain points and experience in the prestigious tournament — the second-highest level of competition on the tour supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The seasoned tandem of Pons and Rondina opens their main draw campaign on Thursday, May 21, against an opponent yet to be determined.

“Actually, it’s really exciting. Personally, I’m excited about the challenge because there are so many Olympians here. You already know that Pons and I are the type of players who always grab opportunities whenever they come. That’s why we’re really preparing and mentally ready because we know this will be a very tough competition,” said Rondina.

“What we showed in the SEA Games won’t be enough here. We’ll need to give double or even triple the effort because the level of players here is completely different. Our goal is to keep up with them and deliver consistent performances.”

Top-seeded Americans Corinne Quiggle and Chloe Loreen eye their second Beach Pro Tour medal in the fifth Challenge stop of the competition bankrolled by Rebisco, Akari, Ayala Land, and PLDT.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Taliqua Clancy and Jana Milutinovic and partner Stefanie Fejes from Australia, are also competing in the first Pro Tour hosted by the new administration of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) under Tonyboy Liao.

Paris 2024 Olympians Monika Paulikiene and Aine Raupelyte of Lithuania, American winners Alexis Durish and Audrey Koenig, French Olympians Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard, and defending Nuvali Challenge champions Anniina Parkkinen and Valma Prihti of Finland are also competing.

“Honestly, it’s both exciting and pressuring. Even if it’s a home court advantage, it’s still different when you know the players you’re facing are more experienced or at a higher level. But aside from the pressure, I’m happy because this is happening here in the Philippines,” said Rondina.

“It’s also great that there are audiences watching because we’re able to invite indoor volleyball supporters to watch beach volleyball too and experience a different side of the sport. Imagine the Philippines is competing against Olympians. We’re just praying that we can show a good performance.”

Ranran Abdilla and Ronniel Rosales will compete in the men’s main draw, where Chase Budinger, a former NBA player turned beach volleyball player, will see action with his partner Trevor Crabb in the City of Santa Rosa’s hosting, also backed by Medical City South Luzon and Jersey Haven.

Meanwhile, Sofiah Pagara and Khylem Progella advanced to the final round of the qualifier after surviving Germany’s Mareet Maidhof and Tabea Schwarz, 21-19, 28-26.

After six match points in the second set, Pagara put the Philippines on the cusp of the main draw, finishing with 25 points. Progella backstopped her with eight points.

Pagara and Progella battle for a main draw entry against Hungary’s Lilla Villam and Stefania Kun, who took down China’s Tong Yu and Jiaying Wang, 21-19, 21-23, 15-10.

However, Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor weren’t as lucky after falling prey to the Canadian pair of Amy Ozee and Marie-Alex Belanger in the qualifiers, 21-14, 21-14.

Dij Rodriguez and Kly Orillaneda were eliminated as well by France’s Marine Kinna and Anouk Dupin, 21-16, 21-11, while Alex Polidario and Jenny Gaviola yielded to China’s Jiang Kaiyue and Jie Dong, 21-17, 21-11.

“This is really good for the Philippine team because instead of traveling abroad, we get to compete here at home against international players. This tournament is a huge challenge because the level of competition is much higher. There are also more ranking points at stake, so it’s really a great opportunity for us,” said PNVF president Liao.

“Sisi and Pons are fighters no matter who they face. They’ll always compete hard. Hopefully, all the Philippine teams perform well, and hopefully, the Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Challenge becomes a success. It’s also a big moment for us because this is our first term hosting an international event.”