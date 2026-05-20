ABS-CBN rolls out ‘Together Forever’ campaign, highlights global push for digital audiences

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

ABS-CBN has launched a new global digital campaign aimed at strengthening its connection with Filipino audiences abroad, spotlighting how its streaming platforms are helping overseas Filipinos stay in touch with home.

Branded “Together Forever,” the campaign centers on the growing role of digital media in bridging families separated by migration, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The initiative was introduced alongside a short video featuring everyday stories of Filipinos abroad watching ABS-CBN programs with their families in the Philippines through online platforms.

At the core of the campaign are the company’s streaming services, including Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and the iWant app, both of which offer 24/7 access to selected ABS-CBN content.

Kapamilya Online Live, hosted on YouTube, provides livestreaming of currently airing shows as well as reruns of selected titles. It also features real-time chat functions, allowing viewers from different countries to interact while watching the same programs.

Among the programs currently available on the platform are primetime dramas such as “Blood vs Duty” and “The Alibi,” along with long-running staples like the noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” and the evening newscast “TV Patrol.” Weekend entertainment formats, including “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” and “Everybody, Sing!,” are also part of the lineup.

The company also announced that additional content is set to join the platform in the coming months, including the action series “Sigabo,” starring Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

Meanwhile, iWant continues to position itself as a full-scale Filipino streaming library, offering a mix of live television, archived teleseryes, films, and original productions. The platform has also expanded into shorter-form content, including microdramas and exclusive early releases.

Recent and upcoming iWant titles include “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” which streams ahead of its television broadcast, and the microdrama “The Chambermaid’s Daughter.” New originals in development include “Miss Behave” and “Nurse the Dead,” the latter described as the platform’s first Los Angeles-based production.

Through the campaign, ABS-CBN is underscoring its shift toward a more digitally centered distribution model, leaning on global accessibility and on-demand viewing as it continues to court audiences beyond traditional broadcast television.