Press freedom raised after alleged Pasay protest harassment

By Jean Fernando

The Southern Police District (SPD) vowed to investigate allegations of harassment against two photojournalists who were covering an anti‑ASEAN protest in Pasay City.

The Press Photographers of the Philippines (PPP) raised concern over the treatment of Bullit Marquez and Rene Dilan, who reported being shoved and obstructed by police while documenting the rally.

The incident prompted the National Press Club (NPC) and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) to seek dialogue with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Initial police accounts said officers were enforcing security protocols at a restricted control point when protesters attempted to breach the perimeter, leading to pushing and shoving.

In the process, the two photographers were caught in the confrontation and allegedly harassed by personnel.

The SPD emphasized respect for press freedom and human rights but acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations.

It assured that the investigation will be “fair, impartial, and in accordance with due process,” and warned that administrative or legal action would be taken against any personnel found guilty of misconduct.

The district reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining a professional relationship with the media while carrying out its mandate of public safety.