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Gunman, driver in vlogger’s slay fall in Pampanga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alicia 'Mima Alicia' Lipata (Photo from Online Tita Mia FB)

By Aaron Recuenco

Police tracked down and arrested two suspects tagged in the killing of vlogger Alicia Lipata, known online as “Mima Alicia,” during a follow‑up operation in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Thursday, July 23.

Authorities said investigators had already identified the 58‑year‑old gunman and the 48‑year‑old getaway driver based on earlier findings.

At around 8:30 a.m., operatives moved in and collared the two in Barangay Dau, ending days of pursuit.

PNP spokesman Col. Allen Rae Co stressed that the arrests were only part of a broader probe, noting that intelligence information points to other individuals involved.

Police believe the attack was well‑planned, with Lipata subjected to surveillance before she was gunned down outside her Caloocan home.

During the arrest, police seized two hand grenades, a 9 mm pistol, and a caliber .45 firearm.

Investigators are now working to establish the full extent of the suspects’ network and motives, including whether the killing was linked to Lipata’s political vlogging or personal issues.

 

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