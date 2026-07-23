Francine Padios captures lone gold for PH Pencak Silat in Vietnam

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Hiraya Francine Padios put up a brave performance and Team Philippines averted a gold medal shutout in the 10th Asian Pencak Silat Championships in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam Thursday, July 23.

Padios showcased her prowess in parang (machete) and tongkat (staff) to earn the nod of the eight judges by receiving an overall score of 9.950 points. She bested Nur Syafiqah Binti Hamzah of Malaysia (9.940) in the Female Tunggal finale.

Her golden performance highlighted the 11-medal haul of Team Philippines in the continental joust that was joined by more than 300 athletes from nine Asian countries.

“Congratulations to the entire Philippine delegation for another remarkable performance,” the Philsilat Sports Association wrote on its social media post.

“Every medal reflects the hard work and sacrifices made in pursuit of excellence and the honor of representing the Philippines on the Asian stage. Thank you for making the nation proud,” it added.

Winning silver medals for Team PH were Rick Rick Ortega, Mark Laurenz Ortega, and Edmar Tacuel in Male Regu (team event), Stephen Suazo (Tanding Class Open 1 Male), Kram Airam Carpio (Tanding Class B Female 50-55 kg), Kyan Voyde Garcia (Tanding Class I Male 85-90 kg), and Mary Justine Ayuno Acat (Tanding Class Open 2 Female).

Claiming the bronze honors were Joo Ash (Tanding Class H Male 80-85 kg), Maricel Dela Torre Escalona (Tanding Class D Female 60-65 kg), Edmar Tacuel (Male Tunggal), Allimar Tanilon Campos (Tanding Class F Male 70-75 kg), and Alvin Campos (Tanding Class G Male 75-80 kg).

Host Vietnam expectedly claimed the overall crown with 16 golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes followed by Indonesia (6-4-9), Malaysia (5-6-2) and the Philippines.