Palace rules out military loyalty check despite alleged assassination plot

By Argyll Geducos

Malacañang said there is no need for a military loyalty check despite testimony linking active soldiers to an alleged plot to assassinate President Marcos.

The Palace said President Marcos continues to trust the Armed Forces of the Philippines while leaving security matters to military leadership.

Malacañang also maintained that threats against the President should be taken seriously and investigated, saying they should never be dismissed as jokes.

Malacañang said there is no need to conduct a loyalty check within the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) despite testimony before the Senate impeachment court that active soldiers were among the persons of interest in an alleged plot to assassinate President Marcos.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said this after National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag told the Senate impeachment court that active soldiers were being linked to the alleged assassination plot.

In a press briefing on Thursday, July 23, Castro said the President continues to have confidence in the military and that any security concerns are already under the supervision of the AFP leadership.

“Sa ngayon po kasi ay alam ng Pangulo kung sino ang mga kailangang mapagkatiwalaan,” she said.

“Hindi po ngayon nagkakaroon ng loyalty check, nasa security na po iyan at nasa pamumuno na po iyan ng kasundaluhan,” she added.

Castro said she had not been informed whether the intelligence information had been directly relayed to Marcos, but expressed confidence that it had reached those responsible for the President’s security.

The Palace Press Officer added that while the President continues to trust the military, authorities should identify any personnel who may abandon their sworn duty in favor of personal interests.

“So, ngayon ay nandoon pa rin po ang tiwala ng Pangulo sa ating mga kasundaluhan,” Castro said.

“Kung mayroon mang mga magiging tiwalag sa kanilang mandato, dapat malaman kung sino ang mga ito para rin sa proteksyon ng Pangulo,” she added.

Castro also said President Marcos has long been aware of threats against his life allegedly coming from members of the Duterte family, stressing that authorities have an obligation to investigate them.

“Hindi po ito binabale-wala dahil buhay ng Pangulo ang nakasalalay dito,” she said.

“Hindi ‘to dapat gawing joke lang o isipin ng mga concerned agencies na joke lang ito. Buhay po ng Pangulo ang pinag-uusapan dito,” she added.

Castro said this following the statements of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte about wanting the head or beheading President Marcos that have been cited during the impeachment proceedings as part of the alleged threats against the President.

Asked whether security arrangements for the President had been adjusted, Castro said the Chief Executive has long been under tight security, and that additional protective measures would be implemented whenever necessary.

“Kung ano ang kinakailangang protection ng Pangulo, iyan dapat ang ibigay,” she said.

“Kung mas malamang pa or mas matindi pang pagpoprotekta sa Pangulo, dapat po dahil sa nakikita po at nadidinig nating pagbabanta sa kaniyang buhay,” she added.