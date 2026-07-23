Marcos honors Navy personnel wounded in Ayungin incident

By Argyll Geducos

President Marcos has personally visited two wounded Philippine Navy personnel in Puerto Princesa City, honoring them for their bravery and assuring members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) of the government’s full support as they continue defending the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos visited the two servicemen at the Camp Ricarte Station Hospital on Thursday, July 23, where they are recovering from injuries sustained while carrying out their duties at Ayungin Shoal.

The President conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu on the two Navy personnel in recognition of their courage and faithful service to the country.

Marcos also granted the wounded servicemen P100,000 each in financial assistance.

According to the PCO, the President likewise reaffirmed the government’s full support for members of the AFP who continue to protect the country’s sovereign rights and territorial integrity.

The two sailors were injured during a July 20 confrontation near the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal after China Coast Guard personnel allegedly struck one of them on the head with a wooden baton and damaged a Philippine military rubber boat, according to the AFP.

Philippine military officials said the incident occurred after Chinese personnel approached the grounded naval outpost and Filipino troops moved to drive them away.

The Department of National Defense described the encounter as an act of “violence and harassment,” while the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said “any act of violence against Filipino personnel is unacceptable” and would warrant appropriate diplomatic action.

The incident was among the issues raised by Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro during her bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila on Tuesday.

The DFA said Lazaro reiterated the Philippines’ “strong protest” over the violent actions committed by China Coast Guard personnel against Filipino Navy personnel at Ayungin Shoal and called for disputes in the West Philippine Sea to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law.

China, however, rejected the Philippine account of the incident, claiming Philippine vessels deliberately rammed a Chinese patrol boat and that Filipino personnel initiated the confrontation by attacking Chinese officers with sticks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also protested what he described as “egregious” actions by the Philippines during his meeting with Lazaro, while urging Manila to make what he called the “correct and rational” choice in managing bilateral relations.