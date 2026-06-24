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Rider dies in Benguet construction site crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A motorcycle rider plunged to his death in Tuba, Benguet on Tuesday midnight. (Photo from Tuba Fire Station)

By Zaldy Comanda

BENGUET – A 29-year-old motorcyclist tragically fell to his death after plunging into a construction site in Sitio Maramal, Camp 4, Tuba, on Tuesday, June 23.

Police Major Orville Wap, chief of the Tuba Municipal Police Station, identified the victim as a native of Karao, Bokod, Benguet, and a resident of Camp 4.

Investigators said a construction worker nearby heard a loud crash around midnight but assumed it was falling debris or rocks and did not check. The rider’s body was only discovered the following morning, prompting authorities to respond.

Despite wearing a helmet, police believe the victim’s head struck a rock, causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head trauma.

Authorities are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

 

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