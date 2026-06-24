By MARK REY MONTEJO

A person of remarkable character and intentions, someone who only dreamt of giving his family a better life, was accorded with a funeral ceremony befitting a war hero.

More than two weeks after his tragic death, Rene Baterbonia, a loving son and a promising basketball star, was finally laid to rest on Wednesday, June 24, at a newly municipal cemetery in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

Locals cried unabashedly as gathered around during the emotional funeral ceremony with high government officials and Baterbonia’s loved ones as they paid their final respects to the 18-year-old cager, who tragically died in a drowning incident during Ateneo’s team-building exercise in Dipaculao, Aurora last June 8.

The burial was filled with outpouring of love as teammates, supporters, coaches, and loved ones were united in sorrow to the loss of 2025 Palarong Pambansa MVP who made headlines in the past weeks.

Also some of the attendees shouted “Hustisya” with the investigations still ongoing and being analyzed by the country’s law agencies. A song – also calling for justice – was also dedicated to Rene during the moving ceremony that was shown live all the country.

His former and now resigned Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, along with his lawyers, recently stressed his side before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last Tuesday, June 23.

Baldwin still gave no comments despite being repeatedly asked by the reporters.

Before being buried on his native soil, Baterbonia’s wake initially took place in Quezon City then moved to his former school Ateneo De Davao University in Davao City and in Talacogon on June 16.

According to their autopsy reports, Baterbonia and his teammate Divine Adili, 21, passed away due to asphyxia by drowning.

Adili, on the other hand, was already repatriated back to his family in Nigeria.