455 years of Manila: City remembers pre-colonial heritage

By Diann Calucin

The City of Manila marked its 455th founding anniversary on Wednesday, June 24, by honoring its pre-colonial heritage with a wreath-laying ceremony for Rajah Sulayman, the last native ruler of Manila who resisted Spanish colonization in the 16th century.

Led by Vice Mayor Chi Atienza at Liwasang Rajah Sulayman in Malate, the tribute highlighted the capital’s deep historical roots and enduring identity.

Officials emphasized that remembering Sulayman’s defiance symbolizes Manila’s resilience and sovereignty, values that continue to shape the city today.

Carrying the theme “Matatag sa Hamon, Pinagtibay ng Panahon,” the celebration underscored how Manila has evolved from its pre-colonial beginnings into the nation’s political and cultural center.

Atienza urged Manileños to reflect on their shared heritage, noting that the city’s strength lies in its people’s unity and pride in their history.

The ceremony opened the day’s Manila Day festivities, which include the State of the City Address later in the afternoon.

City officials said the annual commemoration is not only about celebrating Manila’s founding but also about reaffirming its identity as a city shaped by history and sustained by its people.