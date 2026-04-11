Super Spikers buck slow start, dismantle Foxies in semis opener

Games Tuesday

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Creamline

Cignal proved that composure, chemistry and execution matter most when the stakes rise, shrugging off an opening-set stumble before unleashing a relentless assault to dismantle Farm Fresh, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12, at the start of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the MOA Arena on Saturday, April 11.

What initially hinted at a tightly contested duel quickly turned into a showcase of the Super Spikers’ cohesion and discipline. After yielding a narrow first set, Cignal recalibrated with remarkable poise, sharpening its offensive patterns, tightening its floor defense and exposing the Foxies’ lack of rhythm.

The result was a one-sided surge that underscored the stark contrast between a team in sync and one that unraveled under pressure – fueling Cignal’s determined push toward the Finals.

Cignal’s response to an early setback was immediate and emphatic. Instead of dwelling on the loss, the Super Spikers leaned on their system – fluid ball distribution, well-timed attacks and seamless coverage – to seize full control. Their superior chemistry became evident as rallies became fewer, with every rotation executed with purpose and precision.

“We prepare thoroughly for every game since this is the semifinals – each match is a must-win. All the preparation and studying of our opponents are truly taken to heart by everyone,” said Erika Santos in Filipino, whose 21-point performance stood out in a match that highlighted the Super Spikers’ freshness and determination after a two-week break.

From the second set onward, it was all Cignal. The Super Spikers dictated tempo and capitalized on unforced errors, turning the match into a clinical exhibition. They limited the Foxies to just 14, 11 and 12 points in the final three frames, never allowing them to regain confidence or establish any offensive rhythm.

Coach Koji Tsuzurabara either failed to make the necessary adjustments, or his players simply couldn’t execute when it mattered most. In contrast, Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos seemed to have a magician’s touch, drawing solid contributions from every player he fielded throughout the one-hour, 44-minute romp.

The Foxies’ lack of composure was evident even in the final, inconsequential play, which encapsulated their struggles. Royse Tubino, facing a tight situation, failed to deliver a quality hit – effectively sealing an easy victory for the Super Spikers.

“Our opponents are tough to score against because most of them are veterans. We made adjustments and looked for ways to score – not just relying on power,” said Santos.

Heading into their matchup against Creamline on Tuesday, Santos remains calm, composed and confident in what the Super Spikers can bring.

“For now, we’ll recover and relish the win, but we’ll also study and prepare well for Creamline,” she said.

Farm Fresh, which showed promise in a gritty opening-set escape, faltered badly as the match wore on. Their execution broke down under sustained pressure, with miscues piling up and their attack patterns becoming increasingly predictable – issues that Cignal read and punished with ease.

With Vanie Gandler and Tin Tiamzon backing Santos with 18 and 11 points, respectively, and Roselyn Aquino contributing seven along with setter Gel Cayuna’s five, the Super Spikers dominated the Foxies in both attacks, 58-42, and blocks, 8-4.

Cayuna also finished with 16 excellent sets, while Dawn Catindig anchored Cignal’s defense with 24 excellent digs and 10 receptions.

However, what proved most costly for Farm Fresh was its unforced errors. The team handed Cignal a staggering 27 free points – more than double the Super Spikers’ 13m– which ultimately spelled the difference in the match.

Trisha Tubu and Tubino finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Ces Molina added nine for the Foxies. With the loss, Farm Fresh faces a crucial stretch ahead and will need to make key adjustments as they prepare for their next match against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in hopes of keeping their finals aspirations alive.

Even the packed crowd at the Pasay arena, expecting a pair of gripping semifinal battles, was left surprised by how quickly the contest tilted. After a thrilling first set, what followed was a masterclass in control, with Cignal not just winning – but imposing its identity on every facet of the game.

In the end, the victory was more than just a head start in the single round-robin semis – it was a statement. Cignal didn’t need perfection to win; it simply needed to trust its system. And once it did, the gap in chemistry, execution and composure became impossible to ignore.