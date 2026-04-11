Luistro defends subpoena on Duterte’s pre-VP SALNs

House Committee on Justice Chairperson, Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro, has defended the panel’s issuance of a subpoena seeking Vice President Sara Duterte’s statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) prior to her assumption as an impeachable official.

In an online interview on Friday night, April 10, Luistro explained that the committee needs access to Duterte’s pre-2022 SALNs to verify allegations of unexplained wealth raised in the impeachment complaints filed against her.

“There is an allegation of unexplained wealth and non-disclosure in the SALN,” Luistro said.

The Office of the Ombudsman has committed to provide the committee with Duterte’s SALNs during the continuation of its hearings on probable cause scheduled for April 14.

Duterte began her term as Vice President on June 30, 2022. Critics of the impeachment proceedings argue that the House panel should not examine SALNs filed before this period.

But Lusitro pointed out that records prior to Duterte’s tenure as the country’s second highest official remained relevant in determining whether or not income or assets declared later in the documents were properly disclosed.

“In other words, while it pertains to the period of time na hindi pa impeachable ang ating respondent, if indeed there were income generated during the time, they should be appearing as well in the SALN during the relevant period,” Luistro said.

“That is the period when the respondent is already an impeachable official,” underscored the lawyer-legislator.

The justice panel earlier issued a subpoena directing the Office of the Ombudsman to submit certified true copies of Duterte’s SALNs covering multiple periods, specifically 2007 to 2013, 2016 to 2022, and 2022 to 2025.

During this period, Duterte served once as Davao City vice mayor and twice as city mayor.

Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, the following are the impeachable officers: the President of the Philippines, Vice President of the Philippines, members of the Supreme Court (SC), members of the Constitutional Commissions (Commission on Elections, Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission), and Ombudsman.

Luistro said the SALNs, along with income tax returns and corporate records, were being sought to determine whether there were inconsistencies in declared assets over time.

“So as far as the majority of the justice members are concerned, notwithstanding the fact that the SALN subpoenaed pertains to the period na hindi pa impeachable ang respondent, this is relevant for us to be able to determine whether there was an unexplained wealth during the relevant period and there was income which was not disclosed during the relevant period,” she reiterated.

“Pag sinabi nating relevant period, it pertains to the period of time when the respondent is already an impeachable official,” Luistro noted.

She said the panel needs to examine documents and evidence to determine whether the allegations in the complaints have sufficient basis. (Ellson Quismorio)