Lisa Sarines builds 2-shot lead at ICTSI-Junior PGT

LIPA CITY – Lisa Sarines appeared on track to build a commanding lead in the premier girls’ 15-18 division, but a late meltdown turned the tournament into a gripping sibling duel.

The rising standout struggled down the stretch, limping home with a 79 after a costly closing run. What had once been a sizable advantage was reduced to a two-shot lead in the ICTSI Mount Malarayat Junior PGT Championship in Batangas here on Monday.

Fresh off a dominant run in the 11-14 category last year, Sarines appeared firmly in control, standing on the par-4 16th with a comfortable five-shot cushion over twin sister Mona Sarines. But the momentum suddenly shifted.

She stumbled with a double bogey on No. 16, then dropped two more shots on the next hole as the rising heat, gusty winds and increasingly firm greens took their toll. The late collapse resulted in a shaky 36-43 card, turning a once-safe lead into a precarious edge.

Sensing an opportunity, Mona stayed within striking distance, closing with a par-bogey-par finish for an 81 to keep the pressure on heading into the next round of the 54-hole tournament, which kicks off the Luzon series of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour.

“It was a decent round, but 7-over isn’t the score I wanted,” said Lisa. “I missed a lot of opportunities and wasn’t hitting the ball well.”

She cited the hot, windy conditions as a factor, adding she struggled to judge her shots properly.

Still, she remained upbeat, saying: “The key is to stay focused, stay positive, and just have fun.”

Meanwhile, Alexie Gabi struggled to an 86, Kendra Garingalao carded an 89, and Rafa Anciano fell back with a 90, effectively narrowing the title race to a two-player showdown.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Chan Ahn shot a 78 to lead by one over Jacob Casuga and Ryuji Suzuki, who both shot 79, while a tightly packed group followed, including Race Manhit (81), Ryuichi Tao (82), Vito Sarines (83), and Miguel Orbita (85), setting up a tense final round in the 36-hole tournament.

“The round was on and off, but I’m glad I managed my game and kept my composure,” said Ahn. “I just need to focus on my tempo and mental game.”

He added that despite the heat, he was able to handle the conditions well.

Meanwhile, Maurysse Abalos also grabbed a slim lead in the girls’ 11-14 category with a 79, edging Aerin Chan (80), with Quincy Pilac staying within striking distance with an 81 and Avery Sytengco and Mavis Espedido posting 82 and 84, respectively.

“The course is tough, but I was able to handle it,” said 11-year-old Abalos of Poveda. “It was hot, but I managed to stay cool.”

“The key to my game is knowing when to lay up on the tougher holes,” she added.

Winter Serapio dominated the girls’ 7-10 class with a 77 to build a six-shot cushion over Marie Claire Mendoza and Laura Pablo, who matched 83s.

“I hit some bad shots, but I bounced back with a few birdies,” said Serapio, who carded four birdies against two double bogeys and five bogeys.

“I’m really excited for the JPGT start. I practiced a lot at the range and worked on my short game, which is key to getting close to the hole,” added the nine-year-old from La Salle Greenhills.

In the boys’ youngest division, Kenzo Tan endured a wobbly backside 44 to take command with an 80, one stroke ahead of Lauro Delen, who birdied the 18th to impress in his JPGT debut with an 81, while Alexian Ching shot

an 84 for third in the boys’ 7-10 class.