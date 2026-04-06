PH-Iran deal over Hormuz secures fuel supply, not price cuts

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified on Monday, April 6, that the government’s deal with Iran over the safe passage of Philippine vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is aimed at ensuring the country receives a steady supply of fuel, not immediately lowering oil prices.

Castro made the statement after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced last week that Iran had assured the Philippines of safe, unhindered passage of Filipino vessels and seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, a passageway that had been effectively closed since the start of the war between Iran, the US, and Israel.

“Hindi po pinag-uusapan dito ang halaga… ang pinag-uusapan po dito ay iyong patuloy na supply ng produktong petrolyo sa ating bansa,” she said.

Castro said allowing Philippine-bound vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without restriction would help speed up fuel deliveries.

“Mas madali, mas mabilis na makakakuha ng supply ng petrolyo,” she stressed, noting that restrictions in the vital shipping lane could disrupt access to oil supply.

Asked how soon Filipinos can feel the effects of the agreement, the Palace official said the Philippines has requested safe passage for Philippine-flagged bulk carriers with Filipino crew.

She added that DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro is awaiting the response of the Iranian and maritime authorities.

Critics answered

Meanwhile, Castro also pushed back against critics downplaying the impact of the diplomatic effort.

“Iyan po kasi minsan ang mahirap sa kapwa natin Pilipino… may pilit na humahatak pababa,” she said.

She emphasized that the government continues to act to secure the country’s fuel needs.

Critics had doubted the effectiveness of the Hormuz agreement between the Philippines and Iran, with some saying that the Philippines supposedly had no vessel of its own in the Strait of Hormuz in the first place and that the country gets its oil from Singapore and South Korea.

Castro clarified that “Philippine-flagged vessels” do not necessarily mean ships physically owned by the government. She said these refer to vessels registered with the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and operated or controlled by Filipino entities.

“Hindi po iyon teknikal or literally na barko ng Pilipinas,” Castro noted. (Argyll Cyrus Geducos)