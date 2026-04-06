Avid runner makes wooden treadmill for only P8,000

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Doing cardio at home was never this affordable before.

In an age of rapid technological growth and rising expenses, staying healthy has become more challenging than ever.

John Leardo Malojo saw this as an opportunity to create wooden manual treadmills that only cost P8,000

The IloIlo native builds each budget-friendly, hand-made treadmill from scratch, tailoring every unit to his customer’s preferred size, speed, and design which are all available for shipping.

Malojo carefully assembled each frame, drive motor, walking belt, handlebars, and running deck before he varnished it.

Costs vary depending on the specifications, with the most basic model starting at just P8,000, making it accessible for individuals from modest backgrounds to kickstart their fitness journey.

Malojo also widened his reach as he managed to promote his product on his social media accounts, including Facebook and TikTok.

Malojo was an avid runner himself who regularly competes in regional and national marathons.

Malojo won in several meets while representing Spectrum Runners Philippines, a Cebu-based running club with members scattered across the country.