Legal assistance for PDLs assured under BuCor, IBP agreement

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, April 6, assuring legal assistance and representation for BuCor’s persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The MOA was signed by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. and IBP National President Allan G. Panolong at the bureau’s headquarters in Muntinlupa City.

“The purpose of the MOA is to promote access to justice and legal protection of PDL, facilitate lawful remedies that may contribute to sentence mitigation and penal decongestion, and institutionalize legal aid services within Bucor facilities,” Catapang said.

Panolong, on the other hand, said, “The MOA will prove that the law is a weapon of the poor and the weak, and we wish to bring the IBP services to the public, especially to those who have less in life.”

Under the MOA, the IBP will provide a wide range of legal services tailored to the unique needs of the PDLs.

These services include representation and advice on appeals and post-conviction remedies, as well as assistance with petitions for commutation of sentence, pardon, parole, and executive clemency.

The IBP will also support PDLs in filing petitions for habeas corpus and other extraordinary writs, ensuring that their lawful rights are recognized and respected.

At the same time, the MOA also covers applications related to good conduct time allowances (GCTA), preventive imprisonment credit, and time allowances for activities such as study, teaching, and mentoring within the facilities.

Legal seminars and educational programs aimed at enhancing BuCor staff awareness and understanding of legal matters relevant to prison operations will also be conducted by the IBI. (Jeffrey Damicog)