Subic triathlon returns for 33rd edition

The Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT) returns for its 33rd edition on May 2 to 3 at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Recognized as Southeast Asia’s oldest and longest-running standard-distance race — and consistently ranked among Asia’s top 10 — the event is expected to draw over 100 elite athletes from at least 20 countries.

Also serving as the NTT Asia Triathlon Cup, the race offers valuable ranking points for both World Triathlon and Asia Triathlon standings, raising the stakes for the region’s top competitors.

It will also debut the Asia Triathlon Junior Cup Subic Bay.

Events of tap are draft-legal sprint races for Elite and Junior Elite athletes, Super Trikids, Youth Super Sprint, Sprint and Standard.

The event is in partnership between Triathlon Philippines under President Tom Carrasco, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) under chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Alino.

It is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, NTT, Gatorade (official hydration partner), Western Guaranty Corporation, C-Vitt and Subic Bay Travelers Hotel (official race hotel).