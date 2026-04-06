Police hunt down suspects in Angono coffee shop shootout

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) has launched a manhunt against eight individuals involved in a gunfight with security guards of a coffee shop in Angono, Rizal, on Saturday, April 4.

Based on its initial investigation, the authorities said the suspects, reportedly armed with jungle bolos, knives, and firearms of unknown caliber, suddenly attacked the guards and forcibly took one of their service weapons as well as the belongings of one of the shop’s service crew.

The men also attempted to take control of the establishment.

This prompted the three other security guards to confront the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the two parties.

“The victims firmly held their ground until the suspects fled towards the direction of Botong Francisco Avenue,” authorities said.

The Rizal PPO said the incident may have stemmed from a land dispute between the shop owners and the developer of the subdivision where the shop is located.

The victims identified the suspects as alleged personal security personnel of the subdivision’s developer, saying they had previously encountered them.

Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries were reported on both sides during the gunfight.

Recovered at the scene were three fired 12-gauge shotgun cartridge cases, a deformed .45-caliber bullet, one Pardus PS pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, and two Armscor 12-gauge shotguns.

The investigation and intelligence personnel of the Angono MPS are conducting follow-up operations to locate the suspects, while authorities continue to investigate the incident. (Richielyn Canlas)