Durant, Rockets escape Warriors to spoil Stephen Curry’s return from injury

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alperen Sengun made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left on a pass from Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets held off Stephen Curry in his return after being sidelined more than two months for a 117-116 victory Sunday night, April 5.

Curry missed a long, straightaway 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Gary Payton II scored the go-ahead basket on a goaltend by Amen Thompson with 20 seconds left, but Durant took charge on the other end. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against his former team, making a crucial 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining.

But he missed with 38 seconds left, and Draymond Green found a cutting Payton in the key.

Curry dazzled down the stretch to score 29 points on 11-for-21 shooting in 26 minutes after missing 27 straight games because of a right knee injury — his first action since Jan. 30 against Detroit.

Curry’s driving layup made it a one-point game with 1:27 left then Sengun converted a three-point play moments later only for Curry to hit a 3 on the other end.

Curry entered to a warm standing ovation and greetings on the big screen — he also expressed his gratitude on video — when he entered with 4:54 left in the opening quarter. It marked the first time he has come off the bench in a regular-season game since March 7, 2012, against Memphis. He last was a reserve in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 playoffs during the Warriors’ last championship run.

Things briefly got heated midway through the second quarter when Green and Jabari Smith Jr. exchanged words and had to be separated. Smith wound up with 23 points and nine rebounds while Sengun added 24 points and Thompson 18 and seven assists.

Curry and younger brother Seth played together for the first time when Stephen re-entered the game at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter, the first time two brothers have been together in Warriors franchise history, according to Elias.

Seth Curry appeared in six preseason games for Golden State in 2013 then played for the team’s G League Santa Cruz Warriors that year — with the brothers playing all of 100 seconds together during the fourth quarter of two games during that ’13 preseason.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a season-high point total to rout the Utah Jazz, 146-111.

Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the fourth quarter with the Thunder in firm control. He extended his record streak of games with at least 20 points to 138.

Cason Wallace scored 16 points and Jalen Williams added 15 for the Thunder, who increased their lead over the San Antonio Spurs to three games with four remaining in the race for the top seed in the playoffs. Oklahoma City has won five straight and 17 of 18.

The Thunder shot 58.1% from the field overall and made 24 of 45 3-pointers. This shooting spree came three nights after Oklahoma City blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 139-96.

Oklahoma City has dominated while holding off the Spurs in the standings. The Thunder’s last home loss was Feb. 12 against Milwaukee. Their last home loss with Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup was Jan. 25 against Toronto.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 34 points and Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, which lost its ninth straight.

Cody Williams, Jalen Williams’ brother, started for the Jazz and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Holmgren’s nasty baseline dunk on Filipowski gave the Thunder a 59-39 lead in the second quarter.

Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace missed a fast break dunk late in the first half, but Jalen Williams caught the ball on the way down and dunked it with two hands to put the Thunder up 72-52.

The Thunder shot 63% from the field in the first half to take a 75-54 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City extended that margin to 108-81 at the end of the third quarter, and the starters sat out the fourth.