UP pips FEU, regains UAAP football title

Charles Lobitaña and Ramil Bation III scored decisive goals and University of the Philippines dethroned Far Eastern University, 2-1, in extra time in the final of the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Football Tournament, Monday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Top-seeded Fighting Maroons (29 points) rode their elimination round momentum all the way to a 20th men’s division championship.

“These guys deserve all the credit here,” said UP coach Popoy Clarino after guiding his team to victory in the tournament, held in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.

To claim the championship, the Fighting Maroons had to dig deep against the Tamaraws, who came agonizingly close to pulling off an upset in a second straight final that went into extra time.

Tamaraws midfielder Karl Absalon gave FEU a dream start, heading the ball home in the 45+2nd minute after Lobitaña miscleared Czam Acueta’s cross.

It took the depths of stoppage time for UP to finally draw level.

Florenz Tacardon attacked the FEU box, earning a foul from Tamaraws defender Francis Sambaan. Lobitaña then redeemed his earlier mistake by calmly slotting home the spot-kick in the 90+9th minute.

Riding the momentum of Lobitaña’s equalizer, the Fighting Maroons carried their energy into the first half of extra time.

This time, it was Bation III’s turn to shine, converting a close-range cross in the 104th minute to secure the title for UP.

This victory, perhaps the sweetest of the bunch, completed a season sweep for the Fighting Maroons against the Tamaraws.

UP prevailed in all three encounters during Season 88, beginning with a convincing 3–1 win on September 25, 2025, followed by a gritty 1–0 shutout on January 15.

“For me, it’s just giving credit to these guys,” said Clarino. “All those fifth-year players decided to stay and help this team. It feels good to be back, but after today, we have to work on the next season. Learning doesn’t stop, and we’re very grateful to God for the opportunity to be in this final.”

Thanks to their pivotal roles in UP’s title run, Tacardon and Lobitaña were named co-Most Valuable Player awardees.

The Fighting Maroons also claimed the Fair Play Award for accruing the fewest cautions, while Fonzy Gonzalez and Lobitaña were named Best Goalkeeper and Best Defender, respectively, after helping UP keep seven clean sheets and concede only eight goals.

Selwyn Mamon, who missed the final due to suspension, took home the Best Striker and Golden Boot awards after scoring 10 goals for FEU.

Freshman Kean Niu earned Rookie of the Year honors following his consistent midfield performances for the Tamaraws.

Representing Ateneo de Manila University, Dov Cariño claimed Best Midfielder after scoring five goals and providing seven assists this season.

Completing the podium finishers, University of Santo Tomas secured the bronze medal for the first time since Season 86.