2 newcomers out to make presence felt as Spikers’ Turf gets under way

Games Wednesday

(FilOil Playtime Centre)

1 p.m. – Alpha Insurance vs Cabstars

3 p.m. – VNS vs Criss Cross

5 p.m. – 3B vs Savouge

The 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference swings into action Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Filoil Playtime Centre, redefining the next chapter of men’s volleyball as two new squads storm the league, ready to flip the script and send shockwaves through the competition.

With Cignal taking a leave of absence and PGJC-Navy also out of the picture, the door swings wide open – and charging through it are the AEP Cabstars and the 3B Event Masters, two hungry newcomers eager to seize their moment and shake up the hierarchy in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

The Cabstars go all-out in pursuit of a victory in their league debut, colliding with Alpha Insurance in the 1 p.m. showdown kicking off an exciting triple-header.

Formed barely two weeks before the tournament, AEP Cabstars may be one of the league’s newest squads, but they arrive armed with experience and hunger.

The team has tapped steady veterans from the Super Spikers in EJ Casaña, Vince Lorenzo, Jay Rack De La Noche, Nas Gwaza and Vince Abrot, to anchor and steady a young core eager to prove it belongs on the big stage.

“This conference medyo mahirap talaga na manalo. Siguro magiging prepared lang kami every game, magiging motivated and positive,” said Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporta.

But Alpha Insurance has reloaded just as aggressively.

The squad bolstered its bid with the addition of former Cignal standouts Jau Umandal, Cian Silang and JM Ronquillo, who now join an already formidable nucleus of Don Nadera, Edward Camposano, and JJ Javelona – a blend of star power and stability out to finally break through and stake its claim among the league’s elite.

At 3 p.m., fancied Criss Cross begins its quest for back-to-back titles against a determined VNS Always Bright Laticrete side raring to strike early and send a message that the road to the throne will be anything but easy.

But if anyone still needed any warning, the King Crunchers have made their intentions unmistakably clear.

Criss Cross further fortified its already imposing frontline by adding Lloyd Josafat to its towering rotation, creating an even more formidable wall at the net as the King Crunchers brace for another title run.

With four-time league MVP Jude Garcia setting the tone, Criss Cross’ arsenal remains as lethal as ever, with Jaron Requinton, Noel Kampton, Kim Malabunga, Gian Glorioso and Adrian Villados all fired up and ready to dominate again.

Still, the King Crunchers won’t have an easy path to their first win, as the Griffins loom as a serious threat.

VNS has bolstered its lineup with 6-foot-6 opposite spiker Matthew Delgado from Mountain View, California, whose towering presence and firepower will test even elite defenses and push the team firmly into contender status.

On the other hand, the 3B Event Masters take on a retooled Savouge squad in the 5 p.m. main dish in a primetime showdown that could set the tone for their bold entry into the league.

3B is ready to make some noise of its own.

Powered by former NCAA Finals MVP and Arellano standout Carl Berdal, alongside league veteran Bonjomar Castel, the squad blends championship pedigree with veteran savvy – determined to storm the standings and silence anyone who doubts their late arrival.

“We are excited na bumalik sa Spikers’ Turf because mas lumalim ‘yung bench namin, mas marami kaming piyesa so we are very excited,” said Event Masters head coach Arjay Francisco.

On the other hand, the Spin Doctors have been quietly sharpening their edge during the offseason.

By adding JP Bugaoan, Louie Ramirez, Kim Dayandante, and Joeven Dela Vega, they’ve injected the experience and championship know-how that the roster lacked in their past campaigns.

Alongside Mark Calado, Shawie Caritativo and Giles Torres, the new reinforcements may be the missing piece – elevating previous close calls into a legitimate title run and positioning Savouge as a serious threat this conference.