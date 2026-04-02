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Belen, Capital1 teammates try golf for fun

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Capital1 Bella Belen with golf swing guru Bong Lopez. (Bong Lopez FB)

Ready for transition? Not yet.

PVL superstar Bella Belen and fellow Capital1 players Pia Abbu, Leila Cruz and Jenya Torres were seen taking golf lessons from former national coach and swing guru Bong Lopez last weekend at Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

Belen and company may have the grace and beauty of a goddess and the strength of an elephant, but they all found whacking the golf ball at the driving range to be a different one

Difficult but entertaining.

Their swing still lacks power and fluidity for obvious reason, but being disciplined athletes since their elementary days – not to mention their height which is a plus factor – it won’t be surprising if they will make golf as their next love after volleyball.

Better still, they can ask for some tips  from Alyssa Valdez and Bea del Leon, who have been introduced to the sport not a long time ago.

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