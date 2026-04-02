Jimuel Pacquiao eyes 1st pro win vs American foe

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jimuel Pacquiao is set to return to the ring for his second professional fight, taking on American Darrick Gates in a lightweight clash at Pechanga Resort and Casino on April 3.

The eldest son of the legendary Manny Pacquiao is looking to secure his first professional win in the contest that is one of the side attractions to the card that has Filipino minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in the main event.

Taduran is staking his International Boxing Federation strap against Mexican challenger Gustavo Perez Alvarez.

Gates enters with just one professional fight—a loss to Jursly Vargas in March last year—but brings added toughness from his experience in bare knuckle competition.

Pacquiao was originally scheduled to fight Santana Figueroa in February, but the matchup ultimately fell through.

Now 25, the Filipino prospect is eager to show improvement after a shaky debut, where he nearly suffered defeat against fellow newcomer Brendan Lally. He eventually settled for a majority draw.