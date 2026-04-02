Magsayo tests waters in new division vs Irish foe

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Former world champion Mark Magsayo will get his feet wet in the lightweight division when he faces Irish fighter Feargal McCrory in a 10-round bout on April 5 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Announced to be moving up in weight after signing with Zuffa Boxing last month, Magsayo gets the chance to test his mettle in the new weight class after spending his early years in the pro in the featherweight and super featherweight division.

Standing in his way for a winning start is McCrory, who owns a solid 17-1 record with nine knockouts.

While the Irishman hasn’t fought since March last year, he presents a legitimate challenge for Magsayo as the Filipino looks to gauge himself against the competition in the lightweight ranks.

Despite not yet fighting at 135 pounds, Magsayo has already cracked the rankings, coming in at No. 5 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 11 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

He was initially set for a potential title shot in the super featherweight division but his supposed title eliminator against Italian Michael Magnesi did not push through