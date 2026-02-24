PNVF eyes priority draft rights for Alas Pilipinas

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is proposing the inclusion of Alas Pilipinas in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft.

PNVF President Tony Liao revealed the proposal would grant Alas Pilipinas head coach Tai Bundit first priority in selecting players from the PVL Draft pool — allowing him to pick as many prospects as needed — before club teams can make their own selections.

The players chosen by Bundit would suit up exclusively for the national team pool, with their monthly allowances to be covered by the PNVF. In return, draftees would be required to commit to the national pool for at least two years.

“We have already presented it to the six club teams and so far, okay naman sila. So apat na lang yung hindi natin nakakausap,” said Liao during the press briefing on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

“I think they will follow. It’s for the good of PVL and the national team,” added Liao, who also appeared in the briefing along with Vice President Yul Benosa, secretary general Otie Camangian, and board members Fr. Vic Calvo and Sherwin Maganda.

According to Liao, the proposal aims to address recurring scheduling conflicts involving players juggling club duties and national team commitments, which has been a long-standing challenge.

For now, the PNVF is drafting letters to clubs and universities to secure clearances for members of the Alas Pilipinas pool that competed in last year’s Southeast Asian Games, allowing them to compete in the upcoming AVC Women’s Cup and the SEA VLeague.

Meanwhile, the PNVF laid out its calendar for the year that included international participation as well as hosting of tournaments.

Among those are the ongoing PNVF U18 National Championships that will run until May, the Beach Pro Tour Challenge in May in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the AVC Women’s Cup in June in Candon, Ilocos Sur, and the 6th SEA VLeague Men in July also in Candon.

The PNVF is also proposing for the hosting of the SAVA U18 Boys’ Qualification in May in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, which stakes berths to the AVC U18 Boys Championship in Bahrain this year.

The country is also hosting the VNL Women Week 2 from June 17 to 21 in Manila that serves as a preparation for the hosting of the 2029 World Women’s Championships.

Likewise, the PNVF is also partnering with superstar Alyssa Valdez to launch the Alas Pilipinas Youth Camp, a nationwide initiative aimed at reaching the provinces and strengthening the federation’s grassroots development program.

Veteran mentor Roger Gorayeb is being eyed to serve as project director.