PBA Anniversary treat: Free tickets for ROS-SMB showdown on April 9

Watch the highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten Rain or Shine and San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup for free.

In celebration of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league’s 51st anniversary, tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader bannered by the Elasto Painters-Beermen clash at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium will be given for free.

PBA fans can avail of the special promo on a first come, first served basis.

Aside from free tickets, live audience will also have a chance to receive basketball, t-shirts and other freebies courtesy of league sponsors.

The PBA played its first official games on April 9, 1975 at the Araneta Coliseum, giving birth to the oldest cage league in the Asian region.

During its golden anniversary last season, the league had a similar free admission offer for fans born on the year the PBA was founded (1975) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The 4-0 Elasto Painters tangle with the surging Beermen (3-2) in a match up pitting two of the conference’s title contenders set at 7:30 p.m.

Rain or Shine is coming off a league and franchise record 151-95 win over Blackwater in its last outing, while san Miguel is on currenrly on a two-game surge, capped by an 85-82 come-from-behind victory over Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.

In the curtain raiser, Blackwater Bossing and Titan Ultra Giant Risers, both tied at 1-3, part ways as they meet at 5:15 p.m.