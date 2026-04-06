No more street booze, no more midnight karaoke – Jonvic

Police have been directed to strictly enforce local government ordinances in Metro Manila, particularly those prohibiting drinking in public places and the use of videoke beyond 10 p.m., Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Monday, April 6.

“Drinking along the streets are usually the cause of street fight and even sexual harassment but from now on, we will be prohibiting it. If you hold drinking sessions inside your residence, not a problem but if it’s in public places, you would be in trouble,” said Remulla.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) will also be strict in ensuring that the use of videoke is controlled and should not be allowed beyond the time stipulated in barangay, city or municipal ordinance.

In some cases, the abuse in the use of videoke is seen as the reason behind trouble among neighbors as users would usually belt out their favorite song even in the wee hours.

“Complainants can call 911 and expect that policemen will respond to make sure that the proper rules and regulations on the use of videoke in the community are properly enforced,” said Remulla.

“I understand that videoke is our favorite pastime but please, please let your neighbors sleep, especially the children,” he added.

CURFEW

During a press briefing, Remulla said they will also strictly implement curfew for minors, explaining that streets are being turned into a haven for “rugby boys” and members of youth gangs.

“If you are not enrolled in school and jobless then go home. You will be prohibited to stay on the streets after 10 p.m.,” said Remulla.

The same level of strict enforcement will be implemented against men who love to roam around their community shirtless.

“If you don’t want to be in trouble, please wear even sandos because we will be running after those who roam around without shirts,” said Remulla.

Such strict enforcement, along with the deployment of more policemen in transportation hubs and other places of convergence is part of the measure to maintain peace and order across the country, according to Remulla.

“Why are we doing this? Because the majority of the criminal activities happen in urban areas, it’s time to make the people feel safer where they live,” said Remulla.

He said police visibility and active police response are necessary tools to drive away criminal elements and make people comfortable in their homes and as they walk the streets. (Aaron Recuenco)