Lady Knights catch last Final Four bus

Letran displayed the true heart of a champion to turn back Enderun Colleges, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 14-25, 15-4, and secure the last Final Four seat in the 2026 Shakey’s Collegiate National Invitationals on Thursday, July 22, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The reigning NCAA champion gathered itself up after a fourth-set meltdown and unleashed its true form in the decider to advance to the next round of the competition backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Judiel Nitura and Reeza Abayon took care of business in the fifth set as the Lady Knights opened a huge lead on their way to closing the elimination round with a 2-3 win-loss record.

Letran will take on top-seeded University of Santo Tomas in the knockout semifinals on Friday.

College of Saint Benilde and Australian guest team Southern Storm Melbourne clash in the other Final Four showdown in the tournament supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

Heady setter Hizki Flores provided stability for Letran, especially in the fifth set, with good setups that allowed the Lady Knights to drill crucial hits to pull away early.

“Ang sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na kung ano ang itinuturo ni coach ‘yun ang dapat gawin at sundin namin. Nag-adjust kami paunti-unti kaya nakuha namin ang panalo,” said Flores, who tallied 16 excellent sets to help the Lady Knights pound 57 attack points.

Abayon showed the way for the Intramuros-based squad with 17 points on 15 kills and two aces while Nitura added 14 markers.

Joralyn Panangin scored 14 of her 15 points on spikes, including the game-winning kill to punctuate the two-hour, 10-minute clash for survival

Nitura scored three of Letran’s 5-0 start in the fifth set. Abayon followed suit, scoring three more hits as the Lady Knights erected a 10-3 advantage.

Jasmine Salvani scored the Lady Titans’ fourth and last point of the match before Letran racked up five straight markers. Abayon landed a service winner to push the Lady Knights to match point, followed by Panangin’s finisher.

Enderun closed the elims with a 1-4 mark.

Althea Botor uncorked a game-high 24 points on 18 kills, three kill blocks and three aces in a wasted effort for the Lady Titans, who threw away 28 points on errors.

Aurea Alvero scored 14 markers, 12 coming from attacks, while Salvani and Ederlyn Alba added eight and seven points, respectively, for Enderun.

The Lady Titans will tackle Vietnamese squad Ho Chi Minh City Volleyball Club in the classification round also on Friday.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde built confidence heading into the Final Four after a four-set victory over Australian guest team Southern Storm, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, to end the elimination round.

The Lady Blazers won back-to-back games and claimed the No. 2 seeding in the knockout semifinals against the same rival on Friday.

Kai Lleses unloaded 15 kills in a 16-point performance for CSB, which finished the round with a 4-1 slate.

“Actually, sinabi rin ni coach na ang game na ito ay para rin sa exposure ng iba. Ito ‘yung chance na dalhin namin ‘yung team kahit wala yung core. Na kahit second six kayang lumaban,” Lleses said.

Arriana Pua added 10 points and Angela Castillo posted seven markers for the Lady Blazers.

CSB got the breaks of the game in the closing stretch of the fourth frame after the Aussies rallied to knot the count at 22.

Back-to-back errors by Southern Storm winger Sammy Pila put the Lady Blazers at match point. Pila saved a point for the Australian squad before Pua closed the duel with a crosscourt hit.

Southern Storm suffered two straight losses to finish the elims after a hot 3-0 start.

Pila had 15 points on 12 kills, two kill blocks and an ace while Steph Baker also tallied 15 markers built on 10 attacks, four kill blocks and a service winner for Southern Storm.

Cleo Anastasias fired 11 points and Isabella Smith had eight.