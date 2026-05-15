P2-M hot logs seized in Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY – Police recovered over ₱2 million worth of undocumented lumber in Barangay San Juan, San Isidro, Northern Samar, on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a suspected illegal logger identified only as “Wil.”

Lawmen received information that Wil was storing lumber without the necessary permits and supporting documents.

The San Isidro Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)–Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Catarman, conducted verification and inspection.

Police discovered 258 pieces of assorted lumber with a total volume of 7,041.41 board feet and an estimated market value of ₱1,960,896.

They also found an unfinished pump boat made of Yakal and Lauan lumber, stockpiled sawn lumber, and two chainsaws.

The logs were allegedly intended for the construction of a pump boat.

Police Regional Office-8 Director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy reminded the public that illegal logging, transport, and use of lumber without proper documentation are strictly prohibited.

“PRO-8 remains committed to intensifying its campaign against illegal logging and will continue strengthening coordination with concerned agencies to protect the environment and ensure that violators of environmental laws are held accountable,” he said.

Wil, now under police custody, faces charges for violating Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code. (Marie Tonette-Marticio)