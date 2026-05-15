Bedridden woman dies in Caloocan fire; candle eyed as cause

A 50-year-old bedridden woman died after being trapped inside a burning house in Barangay 145, Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City, on Thursday night, May 14.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the victim was unable to escape her room as the fire spread rapidly.

Relatives told authorities they heard the woman crying for help during the incident but were unable to rescue her.

Initial investigation suggests that an unattended candle may have caused the fire, though the probe is still ongoing. Residents reported that the area experienced an almost two-hour rotational brownout before the blaze erupted.

The fire started at around 10:19 p.m., reached the second alarm at 10:39 p.m., and was declared extinguished at 11:20 p.m.

Barangay officials said around 30 families were affected, with six to 10 houses damaged.

BFP Caloocan City Fire Marshal Fire Superintendent Jacky Ngina reminded the public to exercise caution when using candles during power interruptions.

As of this writing, the Caloocan City government has extended initial assistance to affected residents, some of whom are temporarily staying at the barangay hall or with relatives. (Hannah Nicol)